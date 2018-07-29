Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

SYK stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Stryker by 10.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 28.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.