Oppenheimer Downgrades Imperva (IMPV) to Market Perform

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.29% from the stock’s current price.

IMPV has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Imperva opened at $47.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Imperva has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -170.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Imperva in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Imperva by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Imperva by 38.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

