Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 90,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,528,892.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 7,720 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $36,361.20.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 14,299 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $62,057.66.

On Friday, June 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00.

Opko Health opened at $4.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.71. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.90 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 78,477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 800.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 538,349 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 332,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 88,725 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

