Operand (OP) Price Hits $0.0010

Operand (CURRENCY:OP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Operand has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Operand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Operand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Operand has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003784 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00411026 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00168055 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Operand Profile

Operand’s total supply is 36,309,296 coins. The official website for Operand is www.operand.money

Buying and Selling Operand

Operand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Operand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Operand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Operand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

