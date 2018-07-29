On Track Innovations (OTIV) Given Media Impact Score of 0.27

News coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.7151070390724 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 104,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,707. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.62.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. analysts expect that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.