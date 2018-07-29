ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor opened at $23.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $65,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.