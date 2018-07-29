On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on On Deck Capital in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

NYSE ONDK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 505,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 28.81 and a current ratio of 28.81. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $513.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.55.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other On Deck Capital news, CEO Noah Breslow bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil E. Wolfson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,768.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 510,209 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,152,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

