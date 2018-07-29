Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olin opened at $28.87 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Olin has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

