Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 50.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

