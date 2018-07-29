OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,239 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Nike opened at $76.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $223,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,037 shares of company stock worth $44,906,852. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

