OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 3,947 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,779,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,884,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $179,441 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Barclays upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Novartis opened at $83.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

