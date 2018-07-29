OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips opened at $71.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.