Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $145.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line traded down $0.32, reaching $143.85, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 716,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

