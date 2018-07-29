Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0073

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex and FCoin. Odyssey has a market cap of $34.89 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003764 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00407753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00168251 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoins.cc . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

