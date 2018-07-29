Ocwen Financial (OCN) Shares Down 2% Following Weak Earnings

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 17,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 496,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $253.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCN. ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The stock has a market cap of $581.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

