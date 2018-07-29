OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial opened at $29.87 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $70.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.43 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.84%. analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 1,453 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $39,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher Maher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,210,000 after purchasing an additional 619,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,710,000 after purchasing an additional 639,808 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,088,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,403.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 958,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 95,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

