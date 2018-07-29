Oceaneering International (OII) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Oceaneering International opened at $26.03 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $186,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $227,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 869.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

