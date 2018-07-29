Oceaneering International (OII) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OII. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -371.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 343.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 913,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

