Obseva (OBSV) Given a $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OBSV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.
NASDAQ OBSV opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Obseva has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Obseva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC grew its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Obseva by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 1st quarter worth about $64,096,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Obseva
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
