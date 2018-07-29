Obseva (OBSV) Given a $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Obseva has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). equities analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Obseva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC grew its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Obseva by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 1st quarter worth about $64,096,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

