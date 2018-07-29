Nyancoin (NYAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $367,647.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 554% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000900 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

