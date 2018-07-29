Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.002371633936 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NXP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.17. 13,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,800. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.