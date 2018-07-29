NutriSystem (NTRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect NutriSystem to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:NTRI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRI. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.