NutriSystem (NTRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect NutriSystem to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:NTRI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRI. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.
About NutriSystem
Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.
