Nutanix (NTNX) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $51.89. 3,284,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,763,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $2,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,460.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $408,675.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,675.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 572,616 shares of company stock worth $31,905,889. Insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,269,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,838,000 after purchasing an additional 529,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

