Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VSVS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 740 ($9.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 605 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 745 ($9.86) to GBX 760 ($10.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 680.42 ($9.01).

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.25) on Thursday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 643.50 ($8.52).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.70 ($0.33) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

