Nucor (NUE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News stories about Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nucor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.732463165597 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $109,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,243 shares of company stock worth $8,387,042. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

