Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Position Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 777,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 289.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 408,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,633,000 after buying an additional 303,769 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $99,988,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 31,127.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 211,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 211,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $73,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $301.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $260.22 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.41.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

