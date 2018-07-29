Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 14,094 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

Northpointe Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Viad worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 6.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 220,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 13.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 280.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 15.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad opened at $57.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Viad had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,419. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.