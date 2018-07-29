Northpointe Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Northpointe Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ring Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ring Energy opened at $12.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

