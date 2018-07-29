Northland Securities Downgrades Lendingtree (TREE) to Market Perform

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. MED reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.81.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lendingtree has a one year low of $205.45 and a one year high of $404.40.
In other Lendingtree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.29, for a total transaction of $272,026.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $3,094,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at $112,123,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,539 shares of company stock worth $86,092,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,491,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
About Lendingtree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.
