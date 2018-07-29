Northland Securities Downgrades Lendingtree (TREE) to Market Perform

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. MED reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lendingtree has a one year low of $205.45 and a one year high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.29, for a total transaction of $272,026.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $3,094,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at $112,123,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,539 shares of company stock worth $86,092,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,491,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

