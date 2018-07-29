Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $15.53 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 213.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,376 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 1.44% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 187.5% in the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,351,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $75.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.