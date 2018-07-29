Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

In other Northeast Bancorp news, VP Julie Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard Wayne bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $205,678. 13.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

