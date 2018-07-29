Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.
Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 12.14%.
Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.95.
About Northeast Bancorp
Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.
