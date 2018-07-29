Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €71.00 by Societe Generale

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, equinet set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.64 ($73.70).

Shares of Norma Group opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($47.18) and a 12-month high of €65.95 ($77.59).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

