Noble Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

Noble Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Noble Energy has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NBL opened at $35.34 on Friday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock valued at $136,528,815 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

