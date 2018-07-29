Noble Co. PLC (NE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,347 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Noble worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Noble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 93,379 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Noble by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Noble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 326,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NE stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $235.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

NE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Noble from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Noble from $4.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

