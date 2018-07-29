Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,364 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Director Peter J. Fluor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) opened at $50.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Vertical Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

