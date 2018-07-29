Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $99,271.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004594 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. In the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01025240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004588 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nimiq Exchange Token is nimiq.com . Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Trading

Nimiq Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

