Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $676.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.