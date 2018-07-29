Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $676.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on Nexa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

