NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NEWTEK Business Services traded down $0.11, reaching $20.83, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 160,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,948. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $388.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 107.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 million. equities analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 156,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 407.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

