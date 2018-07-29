Newmont Mining (NEM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News articles about Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newmont Mining earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1940058190168 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Newmont Mining stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Newmont Mining has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $948,590. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.