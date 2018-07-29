NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Short Interest Update

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,633 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 29th total of 1,984,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ernest Talarico III sold 13,806 shares of NewLink Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $66,544.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 6,778.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 486,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLNK. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NewLink Genetics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on NewLink Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NewLink Genetics in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NewLink Genetics opened at $3.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. NewLink Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 193.44%. analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

