Newfield Exploration (NFX) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFX. Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

NFX stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,340. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.