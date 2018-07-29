Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $974,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.