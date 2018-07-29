New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Sandler O’Neill Analysts

Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 538,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

