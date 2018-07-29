New Home (NWHM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut New Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. New Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of New Home traded down $0.68, hitting $8.78, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 172,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.63. New Home has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. New Home had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. analysts predict that New Home will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Home by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Home by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 160,479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in New Home by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Home by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

