Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund opened at $13.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund.

