National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $46.91 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

