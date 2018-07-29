National Commerce (NCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get National Commerce alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

NCOM stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Commerce has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. research analysts expect that National Commerce will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Commerce (NCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.