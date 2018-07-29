National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$292.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.07 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.70 to C$14.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.14.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley purchased 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,950.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

