National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$292.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.07 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.81%.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.
In other Mullen Group news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley purchased 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,950.00.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.
