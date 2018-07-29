National Bank Financial Raises Detour Gold (DGC) Price Target to C$17.00

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Detour Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.20 to C$14.80 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

Detour Gold stock opened at C$12.57 on Thursday. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$17.86.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$254.60 million during the quarter. Detour Gold had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

