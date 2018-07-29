National Bank Financial Increases OceanaGold (OGC) Price Target to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

TSE OGC opened at C$4.02 on Friday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$265.48 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 36.01%.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

